Paikuhan also turns into an epic Dragon Ball Z themed action figure

Akira Toriyama, during the long course of Dragon Ball Z, gave wide rein to the imagination during the realization of the character designs. The inspiration with which they contributed to make each narrative arc peculiar is thanks to charismatic and extremely powerful personalities.

Directly from a distant Western Galaxy, Paikuhan is one of the fighters of King Kaioh of the West more powerful and skilled in combat. Not for nothing, his figure was nothing short of fundamental to push Goku on reaching the ambitious third level of Super Saiyan, shown only later in the Majin Buu saga.

In this regard, recently KD Collectibles has announced a new action figure of the alien fighter, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news from multiple angles. At the moment, unfortunately, very little information is disclosed, and neither the price and the release date have yet been announced. But given the attention to detail and the name of the company, which made the wonderful Gohan Super Saiyan 2 statuette just a few weeks ago, one can expect a decidedly high price for the purchase.

But speaking of Dragon Ball Z, did you know for what purpose the armor of the saiyans, the iconic combat suits of the saga of Toriyama sensei served? And you, instead, what do you think of the latter scale model made by KD Collectibles? Tell us yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments at the bottom of the page.