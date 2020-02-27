Entertainment

Paidon is about to make his debut: it is the first manga designed by an AI, it will emulate Tezuka

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In an era in which technology becomes more and more predominant, so far there have been niches of works where human presence was needed. However, some of these roles are about to be changed by the arrival of the AI, one of which has entered the manga field. Paidon will be the first work to be designed by an AI.

Osamu Tezuka needs no introduction: the God of Manga has produced an infinite number of works, many of which have become extremely famous. It has inspired so many mangaka over the years but now his legacy will also pass to an artificial intelligence. A project that involved Tezuka Productions and Keio University in the past few months has given rise to an AI that has prepared a script and designed a manga in the style of Tezuka.

Paidon makes his debut today February 27 in the Kodansha Morning magazine. The AI ​​in question analyzed 65 manga by Osamu Tezuka and created a generic character design and some narrative lines for Paidon. The rest was finished by mangaka and professionals who added clothes and some dialogues.

READ:  A leak throws the bomb, are 10 My Hero Academia films already scheduled?

In the video at the top of the news you can attend the presentation of the chapter by Paidon where a when the AI ​​draws. Makoto Tezuka, contributor to the project, says that he hopes that technology will become more and more mature in order to help young mangakas in learning the craft. Will AI be able to hold the name of Osamu Tezuka?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.