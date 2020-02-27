Paidon is about to make his debut: it is the first manga designed by an AI, it will emulate Tezuka

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In an era in which technology becomes more and more predominant, so far there have been niches of works where human presence was needed. However, some of these roles are about to be changed by the arrival of the AI, one of which has entered the manga field. Paidon will be the first work to be designed by an AI.

Osamu Tezuka needs no introduction: the God of Manga has produced an infinite number of works, many of which have become extremely famous. It has inspired so many mangaka over the years but now his legacy will also pass to an artificial intelligence. A project that involved Tezuka Productions and Keio University in the past few months has given rise to an AI that has prepared a script and designed a manga in the style of Tezuka.

Paidon makes his debut today February 27 in the Kodansha Morning magazine. The AI ​​in question analyzed 65 manga by Osamu Tezuka and created a generic character design and some narrative lines for Paidon. The rest was finished by mangaka and professionals who added clothes and some dialogues.

In the video at the top of the news you can attend the presentation of the chapter by Paidon where a when the AI ​​draws. Makoto Tezuka, contributor to the project, says that he hopes that technology will become more and more mature in order to help young mangakas in learning the craft. Will AI be able to hold the name of Osamu Tezuka?