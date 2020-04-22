Paco's men return to television with a tenth season

Share it:

As a departure from nothing more absolute, a tenth season has been presented for Paco's men, one of the most iconic series in Spanish fiction. Its last episode aired in May 2010, almost a decade ago.

In the newspaper El Español they assure that Atresmedia is working on the return of this series with Paco Tous as the protagonist and the possible involvement of some of the most iconic characters of the seasons that we already know.

At the time the series attracted millions of people in front of television and it remained broadcast for five years in which 9 seasons consisting of almost 120 episodes premiered.

Behind the series were two producers who to this day continue to cause a sensation inside and outside our borders, they are Daniel Écija (Family Doctor, Journalists, I am alive) and Álex Pina (Vis a vis, La casa de papel, El Embarcadero ).

According to information from the medium, the series would start filming this summer and the new episodes would last 50 minutes. We await a confirmation from Atresmedia to learn more about the project and the adventures of Paco and his men.

Spanish fiction is in a great place right now after landing agreements with large platforms such as HBO, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to which the original productions of chains such as Movistar are added.