Paco Plaza returns to terror with his movie 'La Abuela'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We met him with 'The middle name', we were surprised at 'REC' next to Jaume Balagueró, and traumatized us with 'Veronica'. Now, after going to the best thriller last year with 'Who kills iron', film with several nominations for the Goya awards, Paco Plaza seems to be prepared to return to its origins and roll a horror movie again, 'The grandmother'.

As announced in his official Instagram account, the Valencian director is more than ready to get behind the scenes again on this project, which has been written by Carlos Vermut ('Who will sing to you) and whose filming will begin next February. "I have my 2020 ahead", confessed Plaza, who was able to talk to El Correo recently, a moment he took the opportunity to tell them about this movie, which he confesses will have a terror "very crude and naturalistic", but it will not be as traditional as 'Veronica'. "This one is more allegorical, more fable. That Carlos Vermut writes gives it a very cryptic patina very much of his cinema".

At the moment we do not have more details about the film, ignoring its release date or its possible cast. Will you bet Plaza again for a new face as you did in 'Veronica'? We hope so, and that 'La Abuela' is one of the films that show that Spanish horror cinema has nothing to envy to the outside. Paco, we trust you, don't let us down.