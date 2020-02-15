Paco Jémez: "With the shit that we have had around it is to value how we are"

Share it:

Paco Jémez, coach of Rayo Vallecano, said Saturday that the situation in which his team is, "with options of everything" for the final leg of the championship, is of "valuing" because of "all the crap" he thinks they've had around during all these months that they take from competition.

Lightning week could not be worse. It began with LaLiga's announcement of the opening of a reserved information to determine if there had been any punishable conduct in payments to Peruvian player Luis Advíncula and ended the news of the serious injury of its center head striker, the Argentine Leo Ulloa, who says goodbye to the season.

"We have become accustomed to the fact that there are only bad things and so many negative events and almost nothing surprises you. The worst situation we experience is Leo's injury, since we lose a great player, a good teammate and a very necessary type in all aspects. Now we are going to put all of our part so that the absence is not noticed, "Jémez said at a press conference.

"This team knows how to overcome adversities and isolate oneself from negative situations ", said Rayo coach, who expects the club to sign a player to replace the Argentine's loss.

"I want someone. Just as the mistake has been made with Baby's injury, I hope that now he will not commit again. I want someone to improve what is there, to make a quality leap and if the club is not willing to spend I hope that nobody comes, "he confessed.

Paco Jémez also spoke again about his president, Raúl Martín Presa, and reiterated that he does not maintain communication with him by his own decision.

"The decision not to speak with the president is not Raúl, it is mine. I am of legal age and I decide who I want to see and who not, even if I am my boss. And this decision is based on many things and many situations. , every day that passes I endorse myself more and I told him. You have two options, or put up with this or throw me out, "he said.

"Things have happened that I understand that make me not want to talk to him. What benefits me or harms me later is my thing. When I need to communicate about something I do it with my sports director and he transmits it to me. I can only decide it’s about my job and God’s not there. And they’ve never messed with me here on that, ”he said.

"I know he is looking forward to taking a step forward and going to talk to him, but that situation with the president for now will not change," he said.

The rayista technician was asked if at any time during all this time he has considered resigning.

"If I say that I do not deceive you. We each have our way of doing things and I in the position of another would do it differently or in another way, and I know that another in mine the same. When you see that there is room for improvement in every day I would like things to be improved and when it does not happen you are not too comfortable, "he confessed.

"To seriously consider leaving I have not done it. For me to leave, my players have to ask me. If that happens I go to my house at the moment. Are there other possibilities? It could be, although the only thing that can throw me out are the results or players, "he said.

For Jémez, the sporting situation that his team is going through "could be better", although with 35 points and five of the sixth place they are in "disposition of everything".

"With all the crap we have had around, we have options for everything and that is valuable and says a lot about this team because we abstract ourselves from blows," Jémez said, although he acknowledged that they are "problem makers."

"It is a mistake and it is because things are not done well. When they are done well, with logic, with consensus, everything will be better. When you make decisions you have a margin of errors that you cannot take away, but in many facets we do not do the things right, "he said.

Finally, Paco Jémez spoke of the rival of this day, Tenerife, which they visit in the Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

"It is a team that plays well and makes very good football. Its players have a lot of verticality and that will force us to be very awake and not lose the ball in areas where they can hook with the tip," he said.

"We have high hopes for this game. Those three points would put us in a good situation. We would like to be higher, but we have options for everything after all the extra problems we have had with the injuries and what we are swallowing." .