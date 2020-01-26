Paco de la O has already forgotten Gaby Platas! Premiere romance (VIDEO)

The actor Paco de la O He attended a public event where he introduced his new partner, after his divorce from the actress Gaby Platas.

The artist introduced Malu, who starts an acting career. He said he has been focused "to find the right person in a quiet way, without much whirlwind."

The young woman said that for many years she was already in love with Paco, although she ruled out revealing how she had fallen in love with the actor.

It was all turbulent, hard, difficult, but we are at peace. We are very loving, very calm, ”said the actor.

In an interview with the magazine TV and novels, Of the O I affirm that Malu He is "a wonderful human being, he is a good human being."

Paco Y Gaby They had had a relationship for 10 years, after which the couple decided to take time to be alone.

With information from Imagen Televisión and Tv and Novelas.

