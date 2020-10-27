Pacific Rim: title and first images for the anime series

Through the Netflix Twitter profile we get new updates regarding the already announced anime series of Pacific Rim. Let’s take a closer look.

The Pacific Rim anime series announced in 2018 now has a title: it will be called Pacific Rim: The Black. The story, set long after the defeat of the kaiju that appeared in the 2013 film, tells the story of two brothers engaged in battle on a dangerous continent using their battered Jaegar.

From the first images we can see, in addition to a giant kaiju, the piloting area of ​​the Jaeger noting that the mecha seems to be of the same type as those seen in the first film, differing from those of the second in the different planimetry. This is one of the elements that suggests that the new series will be set before the events of the second film.

The anime will be available on Netflix in 2021 and will be co-produced by Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, who have already worked on several animated series such as X-Men: Evolution, and by the animation studio Polygon Pictures already known, for example, for Ajin of which I report our review. In addition, a second season has already been announced for this Pacific Rim anime, a sign of the trust that the producers have in this project.

What do you think about it? Will you watch Pacific Rim: The Black? write us a comment.