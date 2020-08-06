Pachuca and Querétaro seek their first win of the season: how and where to see the start of day 3 of the Guardians 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It should be noted that Pachuca did not have a great start to the campaign, since in two disputed days it only reaped 1 point. (Photo: EFE)



Activity in Liga MX returns and This Thursday begins day 3 of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, when the Tuzos del Pachuca receive the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro at the Hidalgo Stadium.

It should be noted that Pachuca did not have a great start to the campaign, since in two disputed days he only garnered 1 point. Those led by Paulo Pezzolano come from a loss against América and a draw against Tigres.

For his part, Querétaro concluded day 2 with a point, this after losing against Pumas and drawing against Mazatlán FC, a team that joined the maximum circuit after the Monarcas Morelia franchise moved to the north of the country.

The double card of this day is complemented by the Tigers of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferreti, who are looking to enter the Caliente Stadium to get his second victory of the season against the Xolos of Tijuana.

The Monterrey team comes from thrashing (0-3) to the Rays of Necaxa and tying (1-1) against Pachuca. Also, the Xolos of Tijuana want to remove the thorn from the previous day, when they were thrashed (4-0) by America on the field of the University Olympic Stadium.

In the goal will be Nahuel Guzmán, in the defense Luis Rodríguez Alanis, Hugo Ayala, Francisco Meza and Jesús Dueñas, who reaped his first score against Pachuca. (Photo: EFE)



POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Pachuca

In the goal would be Oscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo and Emmanuel García would play in defense, a player who plays on the left side.

The Mexican will jump in the half court Erick Aguirre, Efraín Corona, Luis Gerardo Chávez and Francisco Figueroa.

Felipe Pardo and Colín Kazim Richards will be in charge of scoring the goals for the Tuzo team.

Queretaro

The goal would be defended by the experienced Gil Alcalá and the defense would be made up of Irving Zurita, Julian Velázquez, Daniel Cervantes and Julio Nava.

In the midfield would be Jonathan Betancurt, Kevin Escamilla, Fernado Madrigal and Omar Islas, who made his debut as a scorer against the Mazatlán team.

The goals of the Gallos will be in charge of the Mexicans Ángel Sepulveda and Omar Arellano, player out of the basic forces of Guadalajara.

* Xolos from Tijuana

Jonathan Orozco will be defending the border goal and Jaime Gómez, Victor Guzman, Miguel Barbieri and Bryan Colula will be in the defense.

The Xolos half court will be made up of Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Balanta, Bryan Angulo, Miler Bolaños and Fabián Castillo. The only forward will be Ariel Nahuelpán, a proven gunner in Mexican soccer.

Tigers

In the goal will be Nahuel Guzmán, in the defense Luis Rodríguez Alanis, Hugo Ayala, Francisco Meza and Jesús Dueñas, who reaped his first score against Pachuca.

Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñones, Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino will jump in the half court. For its part, the feline forward would be led by the Chilean Eduardo Vargas and André Pierre Gignac.

WHERE TO SEE THE MATCHES?

PACHUCA VS QUERÉTARO

DATE: Thursday August 6

SCHEDULE: 19:00 hours

CAMPUS: Hidalgo Stadium

CHANNEL: FOX SPORTS

TIJUANA VS TIGRES

DATE: Thursday August 6

SCHEDULE: 21:06 hours

CAMPUS: Caliente Stadium

CHANNEL: FOX SPORTS 2

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Liga MX: Tigres vs Xolos and Pachuca vs Querétaro will start with the third day

The darkest side of Cruz Azul: alleged alleged party arrangements and fraud in the orbit of cement workers

Hugo Sánchez's controversial proposal to Chivas: hire foreigners, “nothing happens”