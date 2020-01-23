Pacheta's speech to the soccer players' parents: "Calm down with the kids!"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Elche coach, José Rojo ‘Pacheta’, said Wednesday that his team, despite the elimination on Wednesday against Athletic Bilbao, He has competed honestly and loyally. He regretted that they lost the hard way, in an agonizing round of penalties.

The Burgos coach did not want to enter into controversies regarding the Athletic Club goalkeeper, whom the ilicitanos players accused of advancing in the fifth launch of the batch.

However, he wanted to dedicate a few words to his players and young players who are starting in this world. Although rather, they were addressed to their parents, those who remove the child from school to take them to another team or city when "only one wins out of a million".

"That they are not in a hurry, neither players nor agents nor parents nor grandparents nor uncles nor friends nor cousins. That we drive the soccer player crazy"he said flatly." Tranquility "was the most acclaimed at the immensity of changes that occur in the career of a football player when it is in its beginnings.

The video already contains thousands of shares on the social network Twitter:

Read the full speech here:

"I want to send a message to all the grassroots football. Don't be in a hurry. Neither players nor agents nor parents nor grandparents nor uncles nor friends nor cousins. That we drive the soccer player crazy! Here …, uy …, now he goes to the other side … And two years later here again … What's the rush? Fuck. Come in a hurry … Well, keep going, you keep … It's that they offer me …, well, shoot, go.

I have been a sports director for three years. And three deputy to the sports director driving the base football. You want to go? Go away. Arrea, arrea. One or two of a million players arrive. For statistics I will not fail. If you're that one, I fit in … That's it. Peace, still, still at home. Study, grow .. They leave, do not study, with 22 years what? They are neither soccer players nor engineers.

And I have children too huh. Peace with the children. Peace. Still Buah I'm going to have been offered in Manchester … and after 6 months he returns. The unique experience huh? He has stopped studying … he has stopped … everything. Quiet with the children. Still.

Let them interpret it as advice … as they wish … and then everyone who decides. Tranquility, is 17, 16 and fate, 15. Oops the child and such. The child, still, or if you need it to eat, that is something else. But, calm. "