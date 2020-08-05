Pacer: the arcade racing inspired by Wipeout comes out in September on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

After the half-step taken with the Formula Fusion project, the authors of R8Games announce with a video the official launch date on PC and console of Pacer, their next arcade salsa racing game set "ideally" in the same sci- fi of Wipeout.

The playful context chosen by the R8 team to give shape to this title, in fact, seems to be the same as the famous Sony racing series. Our job is to participate in the PACER World Championship, a competition with a high octane content that features the most talented riders in this discipline.

The range of vehicles that we can choose from will consist of 5 competition models from 2075, each characterized by its own driving model and specific characteristics between skill and advanced aerodynamics. As for the contents, the presence of 14 tracks (which become 56 if you also consider the Night, Mirrored and Reverse variants), of one Singleplayer career and of 7 multiplayer modes to start online competitions for up to 10 users.

Pacer anti-gravity motors will start operating from September 17th, coinciding with the arrival on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One of the new intellectual property created by the former Wipeout developers.