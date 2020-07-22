Pac-Man: Gorillaz also celebrate the yellow ball's 40th birthday

Share it:

On the occasion of 40 years of Pac-Man, the Gorillaz have composed a new track (accompanied by a video) entitled Pac-Man, in homage to the famous character conceived by Namco in 1980.

The song is characterized by nostalgic sounds and is made in collaboration with the American rapper ScHoolboy Q (multi-candidate to the Grammys) to mention also the video inspired by the famous arcade game that takes up the classic aesthetics of the arcades of the arcades.

Pac-Man turns 40 and Bandai Namco celebrate this anniversary with many projects: "Pac-Man was truly the first superstar in our industry and his popularity is the result of the entertainment he has been able to offer fans and the love they have given him in return.", said Hervé Hoerdt, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's Senior Vice President Digital, Marketing and Content."2020 is a difficult year for everyone, but we hope that our fans can embody the spirit of Pac-Man by always going forward and never retreating from adversity to emerge victorious from any challenge!"

Among the news also announced Pac-Man Live Studio for Twitch, app that bring the yellow ball to a new dimension with support for the world's number one streaming platform.