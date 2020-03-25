Pablo Trapero prepares the series ‘Carancho’ and ‘Galimberti’

Share it:

After directing movies like 'White elephant', ‘The clan’ or ‘The stillness’, Pablo Trapero he goes on television with two projects that, according to Variety, he is already preparing. The first is a television version of his tape. Ran Carancho ’, a film starring Ricardo Darín and Martina Gusman that he directed in 2010. Darín played a corrupt lawyer who took advantage of victims of traffic accidents and who meets Luján (Gusman), a drug addicted doctor with whom he will establish a dangerous relationship.

The series, which will be filmed in English, will change the streets of Buenos Aires for the Latin neighborhoods of eastern Los Angeles and will feature the production of El Estudio, a company in which the Spanish Enrique López Lavigne participates with Pablo Cruz and Diego Suárez . "Lawless city, almost like a western, where crimes, money, pain, survival and love coexist in a violent and voluptuous way", they explain from the producer's website.

The second fiction will be titled ‘Galimberti’ and it will be based on the life of Rodolfo Galimberti, a left-wing Argentine guerrilla who founded the Montoneros political-military organization who, in the 1970s, kidnapped the heir to one of the richest families in the country. After his forced exile during the dictatorship, he returned to Argentina with the restoration of democracy and began to dedicate himself to business activities, including the founding of Hard Communication, a company accused of fraud, which was eventually acquitted. Rodolfo passed away in 2002, at age 54 from cardiovascular disease. "It is the story of the disturbing protagonist of Argentine and Latin American politics over three decades of adventure, misery, betrayal and blood", they explain from El Estudio.

Pablo returns to television after directing several chapters of ‘ZeroZeroZero’, a series on cocaine trafficking based on the book by Roberto Saviano and broadcast in Spain by Amazon Prime Video; and HBO's ‘Patria’ series, from which he was fired for creative differences.