Pablo Lyle asks to be allowed to travel to Mexico

Miami.- The defense of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of a man who was beaten in a traffic discussion in Miami, claimed on Wednesday that justice be allowed to travel to Mexico while resolving an appeal that presented.

Known for his performance in soap operas as "My adorable curse," Lyle, 33, appeared at his first hearing with Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos, who has taken up the case previously taken by Judge Alan S. Fine, who in September In 2019, he refused to apply a Florida defense law in favor of the Mexican actor.

Lyle's lawyers appealed that decision to a Third District Court of Appeals in Miami, but justice has not yet been pronounced.

The lawyers Bruce Lehr and Phillip Reizenstein argued before the judge that after the incident of March 31 in which Lyle hit the Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, the actor was in Mexico and returned as he had promised to do with the judge who then granted him permission to travel.

Hernandez died in a hospital four days after being beaten by Lyle, which aggravated the case for the actor, who has been under house arrest in Miami, with an electronic shackle and no passport since last April 9.

In statements to the press at the exit of the hearing, Lehrer regretted that his client has not been able to work to support his family for ten months, so he asked the judge to "reconsider the restriction of traveling to Mexico." The lawyers said that just as Lyle has returned "twice" to the country to face American justice, he would do it again because he is an "honest" man.

Lehr also recalled that the United States and Mexico have an extradition agreement in effect, and that Lyle's wife and brother-in-law would lose property in Miami that is part of the bail imposed by the Miami court.

He also said that Lyle is "a movie star" that is not going to hide in Mexico. In the meantime, the Prosecutor’s Office today expressed its disagreement with the trip to Mexico as it said it fears it will not return.

It only remains to wait for Fernández-Karavetsos, who summoned a new audience on Wednesday, January 22.

In today's hearing, the judge asked about the immigration status of the actor and his lawyers responded that he has a tourist visa. Lyle, with short hair and beard, was serious during the hearing, which lasted less than half an hour.

On March 31, Lyle was on his way to the Miami airport along with his son in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, when they crossed with the car driven by Hernandez.

At a traffic light the Cuban got off to recriminate Delfino for a maneuver he had made. In the middle of that discussion, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernandez, who, according to the images collected by the security cameras of a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

The sexagenarian died four days later in a hospital. A forensic report from Miami-Dade County revealed that Hernandez died of "complications from blunt head trauma" and indicated "homicide" as a probable cause of death.

Alejandro Sosa, another lawyer, reiterated this Wednesday at the exit of the hearing that Lyle "behaved in self-defense" and that they hope that the Third District of Appeals will see him that way.

The actor, married to Ana Araújo, with whom he has a son, was arrested that March 31 shortly after the events and was initially on probation with a bail of $ 5,000.

After Hernández's death, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and placed under house arrest.