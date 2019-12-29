Pablo Laso: "You can't aspire to win a match by losing 22 balls"

The coach of Real Madrid, Pablo Laso, lamented the 22 losses that his team added in the defeat against the Barça (83-63), a circumstance that, in his opinion, hindered his options at the Palau Blaugrana.

"I want to congratulate Barcelona, ​​which has been superior at the start of the game, when it has made a difference. You cannot aspire to win a match losing 22 balls"he analyzed.

The Vitorian coach stressed that his team was always "in tow" of his rival and missed "more success" of his players in "some good moments" game.

"They have been able to do good defenses. We have to learn from this and understand that we cannot win a match with 22 losses. We have not had consistency, "he said.

In this sense, lament the problems that his players had in attack: "Our offensive game has been one of the worst of the season, because we had the feeling that we could not throw in the basket."

He also congratulated Barça – "a great rival, with great players," he said – and urged his players to "to learn how we should do things if we want to compete against them. "