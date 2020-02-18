P.S. I still love you, John's color has changed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After seeing the newcomer to Netflix 'To all the boys: PD. I still love you 'I decided to see the first installment again to have all the fresh material. In the fifth minute of the first installment, a very specific moment struck me: Lara Jean He makes a quick review of the five loves of his life to which he has sent the letters. While he lists their names and tells us where he met them, an image of the boy in question appears in the background. Well, if you see the movie again you will see that when the name of John ambrose a white child more transparent than milk smiles from the other side of the screen. Those who have already seen the sequel will have been able to verify that this John, who is supposed to be the same, is in this new movie Afro-American.

READ: PS5 facilitates development more than any other platform according to Sony The capture of the moment in question Stock Gallery

Interpreted by Jordan Fisher, The new co-protagonist who has taken action has been a delight and has told us again a beautiful romantic comedy. However, although the diversity it is a more than necessary message to introduce, not having taken into account this line of continuity It is a fault that is there.

Sand supposes that both children are the same in history, that is, the young student who fell in love with the protagonist during the celebration of a student event called The United Nations Model (a simulation in which students from various schools or universities represent diplomats from different member countries). If in the first installment it was sought that there was similarity between the characters of children and adolescents, why did they not take it into account in this new story?