P! Nk tells how I overcome the coronavirus with his son

U.S.-The American singer, Alicia Beth Moore, better known by her stage name P! Nk, shared on the talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" how she got coronavirus.

The singer commented that the first to catch it was her little 3-year-old son. and despite the fact that she and her family had been in quarantine since March 11, little Jameson began presenting symptoms three days after confinement.

The boy was followed by singer P! Nk, who explained that he did not have a fever, but one of the symptoms was difficulty breathing.

"I was the second person in my family to catch it; I am 40 years old, I have asthma and I am fit as a violin," said Rollng Stone.

In recent days, the American singer shared a photo on her Instagram account, in which she commented that they had carried out another test in which it came out negative.

For her part, she stressed the importance of staying informed at all times, and expressed her concern about the illness that she considered "Serious and Real" and how neglected some places are in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer also shared her solidarity with needy sectors on social media. "In an effort to support health professionals who fight on the front lines every day, I am donating $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in Cardiomyopathy and Heart. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals. "

"People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities"