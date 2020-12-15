‘Ozark’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

All the fans as well as series lovers will be excited to know that their long wait will be over now. Yes, you all will more than happy to know that Ozark, one of your favorite series will be all set to return to the streaming giant with its fourth season.

There is a huge number of fans and viewers who have been waiting for a long time for the upcoming season to release on Netflix, the streaming giant.

One of the main reasons why most fans are waiting with bated breath for the fourth season of the Ozark series is that the upcoming season will be the final one. It will not be possible for Netflix to premiere the fifth season of Ozark as the series will rest after its upcoming season will be released.

You must know that there are so many expectations that fans and viewers have regarding the final season of the series.

The series has progressed remarkably from its first-ever season. Ozark has such a huge fanbase from the beginning and there are millions of fans who are craving to watch the next part of the series as soon as possible.

It seems like the series has fans residing in every corner of the world. That happens to be the reason behind the successful popularity and fame of the series.

Well, we have already got a bunch of information when we are talking about the Ozark series. So if you have the wish to know everything about the next part of the series then you are indeed in the right place looking for it.

We are going to tell you everything about the upcoming season including the new cast members, the story plot, and of course, how we can forget the official release date of Ozark Season 4.

Now, let us move forward to get all the latest updates about the next part of the amazing and exciting series, Ozark. Here is everything we know about Ozark Season 4 so far.

Netflix’s Ozark Season 4

It is indeed an exciting piece of news that Netflix’s one of the most popular and acclaimed series, Ozark will soon be returning with its fourth and final season. One thing is sure and that is the series has successfully completed all the previous three seasons with huge popularity and a large fanbase.

All the loving and caring fans are always so supportive and all the comments and posts that you can find on their social media accounts prove it.

After such a thrilling and breath-taking action-packed Season 3, the upcoming season promised all the fans to be the most thrilling one yet. So it is clear that each and every fan is going to go crazy when watching the fourth and final season of the series.

It is sure that the level of thrill and excitement will be at its peak as you are going to witness the Byrde family in the next part.

You need to know that Ozark is among the best shows that are currently available on the streaming giant. Ozark, as you all know is a crime drama Netflix Original series that most people love to watch on Netflix.

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams happen to be the series of creators of Ozark. It is sure that the series is going to be more and more interesting as it is making its way to the end.

You must know that the popularity and fame of the Ozark series have been increasing gradually since the first episode of the series that did release on 21st July 2017. The series did manage to become one of the best Netflix Original to date. Some month ago in April 2020, we all got the update that the series has secured a place among the most-watched titles of all time on Netflix.

It is true that the show started off with its life on Netflix back in the summer of 2017. But it is really remarkable to know how much the series was able to progress in terms of popularity and fame.

There are so many fans who have been constantly comparing this American crime drama television series to Breaking Bad, another most popular series you can find on Netflix. As of now, there happens to be no doubt that the series has earned a long-lasting spot among the best series to watch on Netflix.

Not only the Ozark series has been winning over more than millions of hearts of fans with a talented and amazing star cast but also the series has been successful enough to be one of the top award magnets.

Yes, you will be surprised to know that the Ozark series did manage to bag 32 Emmy nominations alone. So it comes as no surprise that almost everyone is waiting for the fourth season to release.

Did Netflix Announced The Renewal For Ozark Season 4?

Netflix did finally manage to announce the renewal for the most anticipated season of the series, Ozark in June 2020.

The streaming giant did confirm that the series will be returning to entertain fans for one last time with its fourth and final season on its way to the production. Undoubtedly, the news suddenly breaks all over the social media platforms.

You may remember the time and the feeling when you read or heard from your friends that Ozark Season 4 is going to be the last one. It is sure that all the fans must have felt the same sadness that one of the favorite series will end.

But apart from sadness, all the fans were having a burst of excitement about what was going to happen in the next part of the series. There were so many loose ends that the season final of the previous season leaves the viewers with.

The fourth and last season of the Ozark series will be going to release in two halves are what the rumors were all around the internet. All of you may have heard that the upcoming season will consist of 14 episodes in total with each part of the fourth season consisting of 7 exciting episodes.

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes” is what were the words of Jason Bateman, the leading character of the Ozark series.

The showrunner. Chris Munday also represents his views on Netflix’s Original series, Ozark. He says, “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving #Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right.”

Ozark was definitely returning for Season 4

Well, it seems like no person will be surprised to know that Netflix has confirmed the Ozark series for the renewal of its fourth season.

It is because the series has such a gigantic fan following and viewership that the streaming giant can not risk losing by canceling the series. Also, you must know that it has been almost 2 months that the Ozark series did manage to dominate a daily top 10 list on Netflix.

It will be essential for you to know that just a few days before the official announcement of the Season 4 renewal of the Ozark series, Jason Bateman gives an interview on Collider. In the interview, Jason Bateman did reveal some interesting facts about the series and give some insight into the production. That will directly mean the production for the fourth season of the series.

According to Jason Bateman, it takes around 11 days to shoot each episode with two weeks of time beforehand to prepare for it. So it will mean that there will be around six months to film an entire season when we are talking about the Ozark series. When the Collider asked Bateman if the series can go for additional back to back seasons to conclude the story, Jason Bateman answers the following;

“I kind of leave all those smart and complicated conversations up to those who can manage them. My fastball, if I’ve got one, is more on the set. So, I’ll leave it up to Chris and MRC, and Netflix to figure out what the life of the show is and what shape it will take.”

Chris Mundy (the showrunner for Ozark) says the following when Collider asked him;

“Well, if we’re lucky enough to get a season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else.

And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?”

Ozark Season 4 Production & Release Date Updates

Well, you all must know that there are so many things that the world is facing right now including the deadly and terrific Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are so many shows as well as movies that have to postpone their production in order to maintain social distancing.

Ozark is no series to get the exception and so the production is not yet finished for the fourth and final season.

Actually, we are currently at a point where all the fans and viewers will have to wait for some more time in order to get any kind of updates on the release dates of the upcoming season of the Ozark series.

Regardless, it will be possible for you to still speculate when you can watch the upcoming season in the near future. We all have been eagerly waiting for the last season of the Ozark series to stream on Netflix and we hope for it to be as soon as possible.

As from what we can notice from the previous season’s release dates, there have been around 19 months of gap between the second and third seasons of the Ozark series. But with two shortened seasons, we can see that the series may return a little earlier than before.

It is indeed not an easy task to predict when the fourth season will be available on Netflix. But our best bet is on the Q2-Q4 2021 release for the first part of Season 4. While we can possibly be watching the second part of the fourth season in 2022.

You need to know that we did manage to get some intel from IndieWire in August 2020. The word is that the filming of the upcoming season will be scheduled to begin again from 9th November onwards.

The location where the fourth season of Ozark will be filming in Atlanta, Georgia. Earlier, Jason Batemon also did announce that he will not be directing the show will be shifting to a COVID-19 secure production.

Apart from these, there are no new updates about where the production is headed right now. But it is sure that we are going to update our readers as soon as we will get to know anything about the release dates of Ozark Season 4.

One thing is sure and that is whenever the fourth season is going to release, the level of excitement among the fans will be extreme. Each and every fan believes that the time for which they all have been waiting for the premiere of Ozark Season 4 will be worth it when it will actually release.

What Are The Ozark Season 4 Expectations?

First of all, you must not read any further if you do not have watched the third season yet. It may be possible that you may not control yourself but read the major spoilers of Ozark Season 3.

It is sure that the third season was a real explosive for all the fans and viewers. The previous season indeed has left the fans with a number of loose ends to tie up again in the upcoming season of Ozark.

There is plenty to contemplate for the fourth and final season of Ozark. But you will get glimpses of what the next part of the series is going to bring along to serve its audience and fans.

Langmore/Snell/KC Alliance

Whenever you are thinking of the third season of Ozark, the first thing that you may think about is the death of Ben. It seems like Ben’s death breaks the back of the camel of Ruth Langmore and her loyalty which happens to be for the Byrde family.

Ruth Langmore did decide to choose to distance herself and quit from the Byrde family. It is just like her cousin Wyat but Ruth did manage to join Darlene at the Snell Poppy farm.

Darlene, as you may know, has offered a great position to Ruth that involves running the daily production, keep tabs on heroin manufactured, and it gets distributed to the Kansas city properly.

If we look at it now then choosing to switch up loyalty has proven to be an easy decision for Ruth. She knows that Darlene has shown more love and care to her family in a few months than the Byrde family has shown in years.

It is sure that there has been a lot for Ruth to prove, especially to herself. But she focuses on proving to the Byrdes family that she does not happen to be the person that the family should be terrified of.

Recently, Julia Garner did manage to tease in an interview about the fourth season, saying, “she [Ruth] wants that independence back that she had before the Byrdes came in.”

It seems like Darlene’s actions are not likely to reap any repercussions against Frank Jr. It is due to the only fact that she did manage to negotiate a multi-million dollar deal to the KC Mob with Frank Sr. Of course, you can expect that the love between the KC Mob and Byrdes family is still there.

But it is without the Mob to move the drug cartel cash. Now, Darlene is in the league with the team and it is sure that there will be more fireworks in the fourth season. The Ozark Season 4 will be more interesting and thrilling than ever before.

The Impact of Ben’s Death

As soon as the third season starts, you will understand that Ben is the wildcard that was foreshadowed by Agent Evans. While you must know that the presence of Ben was felt from the beginning to finish. Despite Ben happens to be resting in peace, his presence will be felt in the fourth season too.

Ozark Season 4 may feature interesting turn of events with Helen Pierce’s death https://t.co/BfoAYaG5f2 — Daily Research Plot (@daily_plot) December 7, 2020

It is sure that all the viewers have noticed that Ben was the one with the most human reaction when he knows about his family’s ongoing business. He happens to be suffering from his mental illness but still, he was strong after knowing about the business of his family with the Navarro Cartel.

As a result of the disgust and naivety of her family’s situation, Wendy who happens to be Ben’s sister gives up the whereabouts. So that Helen’s hired hitman can dispose of him.

Wendy, as you all know did become a cold, calculated, and dangerous woman. But it is sure that her decision to let Ben go in the arms of death will be the one to break her. She may find herself in a dark rabbit hole from which she will not find any escape.

Jonah on the other side has experienced a lot more trauma than most adults will have. You need to know that the death of his uncle had push Jonah to the edge. We have seen that Jonah did almost murder, Helen, in revenge but he stopped when he learned about his mother.

He learned that his mother Wendy led Helena to Ben and therefore Wendy is the reason for Ben’s death. Jonah leaves a hole in the living room window with a shotgun. But we can expect him to be more aggressive and violent in the upcoming season.

The next part of the series will serve the fans with how Jonah will confront his own mother, Wendy for Ben’s death.

Charlotte was not so close to her uncle but she too is reeling in from Ben’s death. Now, she will have to decide whether she is going to take the side of her brother with whom she is close or her parents.

She did decide earlier to emancipate but then changes her plan and stays with her family. But now is a perfect time if she wants to leave her family. Season 4 definitely has tons of surprises waiting to burst out as soon as it will release on Netflix.

Byrdes Couple Become Navarro Cartel’s Right Hand

In the third season, we have seen how Marty and Wendy manage to stop the war between Navarro and Lagunes Cartel by using the footage of Lagunas cartel attack. It is sure that by doing so and protecting the Navarro’s family, the couple proves their worth to the drug lord.

It looks like filming has started on #OZARK season 4 https://t.co/27lgrGWW7r — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) December 7, 2020

The couple, Marty and Wendy did manage to show that they are a more valuable asset than Helen can ever be. Also, the drug lord makes sure that the couple watches Helen die right before their eyes.

You must know that Helen has had quite remarkable power, connection, and influence within Navarro Cartel. But now that she is out of the picture and dead, it will be possible that all her power and connection will be owned by Marty and Wendy to serve the plans of the drug lord.

There will be so many moments that will come in the next season when Wendy will have to take hard decisions.

Helen, as you all know does not have any effect from her decisions leading to the death of innocent people. However, Wendy has experienced the same ruthlessness as Helen has taken the life of her son, Ben. It is sure that Ben’s death weighs heavily on her due to which she may not carry out tasks like Helen.

Cast Members of Ozark Season 4

All the fans will be happy to know that their favorite cast will be returning in the fourth and final season of Ozark. Have a look at them below.

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore

Carson Holmes as Three Langmore

Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro

Let us know in the comments if you are excited to watch Ozark Season 4 on Netflix.