         'Ozark': Netflix sets premiere date for season 3 of the series with an enigmatic teaser

The wait for the followers of 'Ozark' has been longer than usual, since the second batch of episodes premiered on October 10, 2018 and we still had no news about the release date of the third season. That has changed with the release of an enigmatic teaser by Netflix in which it dates its return: March 27.

As you can see, the video does not anticipate anything that awaits the Byrde family ahead, but Netflix has also released a official synopsis of this third season that you will find below:

Six months later, the casino is already in operation, but Marty and Wendy maintain a dispute over control of their family's destiny. Marty wants to maintain the status quo, while Wendy plans an allied expansion with Helen and Omar Navarro, the leader of a drug cartel. Everything turns upside down when Ben, Wendy's brother, arrives in town.

One of the reasons for the longer waiting time between seasons is in the fact that Jason Bateman He was busy with 'The Visitor', the miniseries based on a novel by Stephen King on January 12, in which he has one of the main roles and has also directed a couple of episodes.

In addition, Netflix has also launched a handful of images of this third season to whet the appetite of fans. In them we can barely intuit what Chris Mundy, showrunner of the series, has planned, but it never hurts to keep an eye on them:

