         'Ozark': Netflix presents the exciting trailer for season 3 of the series with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

March will be a good month for fans of Netflix, or at least for those in the 'Ozark' series of Jason Bateman Finally come back with new episodes. Season 2 of the series is already in August 2018, leaving almost 18 months of waiting to see the next delivery. Fortunately, the new episodes are just around the corner, as Netflix announced last month that the March 27th.

Six months later.

Netflix has presented the first advance of season 3 of 'Ozark' , giving fans around the world a first glimpse of what is to come. Namely, the return of Marty Byrd from Bateman, along with his fellow star Laura Linney and Julia Garner. Starting six months after the end of season 2, with Marty and Wendy discussing the next steps for the family and the casino.

The official Netflix synopsis about the new season he explains:

"It's been six months, the casino is in operation, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's fate. Aided by an alliance with Helen and the drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plans its expansion while Marty preaches maintain the status quo. But when Wendy's brother, Ben, arrives in the city, everyone's life is mired in chaos. "

The third season of 'Ozark'will also star in Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both executive producers together with Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban, the series has two Emmy awards.