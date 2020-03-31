Ozark creator talks about brutal season 3 finale

Share it:

The third season of 'Ozark' came to Netflix last March 27. And with the weekend in between there are many who will have taken advantage of to make a marathon with the ten new episodes. And now that? Because that ending needs an explanation …

Well, the creator of the series has had a few words about it. From here there are spoilers.





Remember that the new adventures of the series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney came six months later than the events that the second season had presented and they got the cartel boss Navarrese (Felix Solis) in a skirmish with Wendy (Linney), Marty (Bateman) and Helen (Janet McTeer). Although it seemed risky enough to Marty that word spread that he would betray Navarro, in the end he was spared as the big boss shot Helen and solidified his twisted bond with Wendy and Marty. Speaking of this final turn of events, the showrunner from 'Ozark', Chris Mundy, explained to Entertainment Weekly that "we think of the first third of the season as Marty vs Wendy, and Wendy wins that battle, and then moves on to this tentative alliance between Wendy and Helen, and by extension Wendy and Marty vs. Helen. When the end came, we really wanted to keep that tension of these two things (that) cannot coexist. Someone has to win this battle, because Navarro is not going to put up with anything unstable and he was going to have to choose a side. "

As for why Navarro chose to choose Wendy and Marty, Mundy explained that the duo "achieved two impossibilities" for Navarro by the end of the season: "There are more lawyers as good as Helen. But Wendy and Marty have now achieved two impossibilities for him. One is "washing" a casino, which is a kind of holy grail of money laundering. And two, at least in Navarro's mind, think they have FBI on your side and that they can change the power of the United States government in intervening in the drug war against its rivals, that is something that practically no one else can do. And that essentially tipped the scales for Marty and Wendy. "

And so the boss chose sides. What to expect from a hypothetical fourth season? Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, its showrunner you have already anticipated that you have big plans to Ruth (Julia Garner) in particular for these new episodes. "I think it will be about whether Ruth can really create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. I also think that (this fourth season) it will be about whether the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this great advantageAnd how much will karma achieve them if they do? "

Sounds good, of course.