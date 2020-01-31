Oz Perkins could adapt 'A head full of ghosts'

Share it:

Osgood Perkins has been on our horror film radar for years, radar that is at its highest point thanks to 'Gretel & Hansel'. Although we still have to wait to see it, this could have already thought about your next project, and it is not a new installment of 'Friday 13', as already advanced, if not the adaptation of 'A head full of ghosts', novel by Paul G. Tremblay about a girl whose father confuses her mental illness with a demonic possession.

Talking with Bloody-Disgusting, Perkings commented that it is "possible" Let that movie roll. "It is certainly a script that makes me happy. Whether or not it becomes a movie is something else, you know how this is going". Achieve it or not, it seems that the filmmaker has already created his own version of the story, toadapted to his own artistic vision and personal experience. "It's different from the novel … it's a movie about a young woman who has suffered trauma that she will never get over."





“She will never recover from that trauma, she will never be well. I wanted to create a portrait of someone who has experienced an unimaginable loss, connecting it with my own personal experience … it was an opportunity to take care of a character I could understand, a character with a broken heart. The good news is that the writer of the novel is happy with what I have done and has been kind and generous enough to say it. He calls him a sister of his novel, which seems great to me. "

Now we just need to know if Perkins will be able to carry out this film, which already appears on his official IMDb record, but while this happens we will settle for enjoying 'Gretel & Hansel' in cinemas starting in April.