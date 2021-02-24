Oyasumi’s Maoujou surpasses 1,200 copies sold with his second Blu-ray

It was reported that the second compiled Blu-ray volume of the animated manga adaptation written and illustrated by Kagiji kumanomata, Maoujou de Oyasumi (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle), reached 1,296 copies sold in its first week since its launch.

This volume was released in Japan on February 17 and includes the fifth to eighth episodes of this series. This Blu-ray volume also includes an artwork booklet, a preferred pass to purchase tickets for a special event taking place on June 27, and some other benefits, and is available at a price of 15,400 yen (approximately $ 148). . Thus, the volumes have performed as follows:

Bundle 1, released on December 16, 2020 – 1,093 copies sold in its first week.

Package 2, released February 17, 2021 – 1,296 copies sold in their first week.

The series premiered during the Fall-2021 season and ran for a total of twelve episodes. For his part, Kumanomata began publishing the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Sunday from the publisher Shogakukan in May 2016.

Production team

Mitsue Yamazaki (Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru?, Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Doga Kobo , with the assistance of Sumy Noro .

(Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru?, Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios , with the assistance of . Yoshiko Nakamura (Kabukibu!, Hiiro no Kakera – The Tamayomi Princess Saga) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Kabukibu!, Hiiro no Kakera – The Tamayomi Princess Saga) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Ai Kikuchi (New Game!, Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru?) is in charge of character design, with Chiaki Nakajima as a character sub-designer.

(New Game!, Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru?) is in charge of character design, with as a character sub-designer. Yukari Hashimoto (3-gatsu no Lion, Osomatsu-san) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Sinopsis de Maoujou de Oyasumi

Shhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night’s sleep. A long time ago when people and demons coexisted, not in total harmony of course, a demon king kidnapped a human princess and locked her in his castle. Stripped away, the princess’s subjects were constantly thinking of a solution … until the hero emerges to lead the princess’s rescue mission!

As she awaits her knight in shining armor, what should an imprisoned princess do? Bat-winged teddy bears aren’t bad, but their cell is so boring! Then, she will decide to spend the long hours sleeping, if only she could make herself comfortable … if only she did not suffer from insomnia …

© Kumamoto Kenji・Shogakukan/Mawang Sleep Promotion Committee (仮)