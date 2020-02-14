Oyarzabal and Odegaard give advantage to Real Sociedad

The Real society won the 2-1 victory in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against the Mirandés CD thanks to the goals of Oyarzabal, penalty, and Odegaard. Matheus made the goal of the team of Miranda, that goal that makes the fans fancy.

The duel began with a maximum penalty protested by the visiting team. Portu fell into the area and Gil Manzano decreed the penalty spot. From there, Mikel Oyarzabal did not forgive and burst the Reale Arena with joy.

However, the Mirandés, far from being intimidated, showed his face at all times and looked for the tie until Malsa recovered a ball in a three-quarter zone that ended with Matheus scoring the goal of the draw after a cut and a somewhat lucky shot.

But to the misfortune of Iraola's, the joy of their fans lasted very little. Odegaard placed Real again ahead after a play with several rejections. Lemons made two good stops but the Norwegian did not forgive the third.

In the second act, both teams sought to score more goals, but the result did not move. La Real leaves with the advantage of San Sebastián but with the fear of knowing that a simple 1-0 in Anduva leaves them out of the Cup. The four semifinalists are still dreaming of the final of Seville on January 18.