Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston in the Disney + series

We will still have to wait more than a year for the arrival of 'Loki' to Disney +. The God of Deception series is expected to land on the platform at some point in the spring 2021. However, this television spin-off of the charismatic Marvel character is already in production. Tom Hiddleston is in it and, spying on production, more things are being revealed. We recently knew that Sophia Di Martino joined the filming on unconfirmed paper. Today, according to Comicbook, it is Owen wilson the one who would have joined the cast.

The actor of 'Midnight in Paris' or 'The Fellows' would be the other big star of the series and, although nothing is known about his character, it is believed that he could be the rival, or one of the rivals, of the protagonist. If we do not find out about the existence of Baby Yoda until the end of chapter 1 of 'The Mandalorian', we have to admit that Disney is very capable of keeping things secret, so little more can be advanced of the character that are not pure inventions . It is said that the series will be full of flashbacks and historical moments, which will relate Loki with various key events of humanity. Wilson, therefore, could appear only in one of them, a kind of fancy cameo, or in several and play a fundamental role.