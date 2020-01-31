 Owen Wilson joins Loki in an important yet undisclosed role

Share it:

News bomb are marked from Comic Book by revealing that the actor Owen wilson joins the cast of the series "Loki" from Disney, which would already be, in theory, in full production. At the moment it is only said that he would have a "big role" in the Marvel Studios series, without revealing the character he would play.

The actor is a regular of comedies, known for films like “From wedding to wedding” or "The Tenenbaums. A family of geniuses ”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for his work as a writer.

In recent weeks we have learned many news about Asgard's deception god series, since he could introduce the first transgender character of the UCM, which could be Sera, even to the strong rumors that he could present himself to Lady Loki or Kid Loki in the series that will arrive at Disney + in 2021

