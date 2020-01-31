General News

 Owen Wilson joins Loki in an important yet undisclosed role

January 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
News bomb are marked from Comic Book by revealing that the actor Owen wilson joins the cast of the series "Loki" from Disney, which would already be, in theory, in full production. At the moment it is only said that he would have a "big role" in the Marvel Studios series, without revealing the character he would play.

The actor is a regular of comedies, known for films like “From wedding to wedding” or "The Tenenbaums. A family of geniuses ”, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for his work as a writer.

In recent weeks we have learned many news about Asgard's deception god series, since he could introduce the first transgender character of the UCM, which could be Sera, even to the strong rumors that he could present himself to Lady Loki or Kid Loki in the series that will arrive at Disney + in 2021

Via information | Comic book

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

