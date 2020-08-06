Owen Wilson and the secret daughter no one has heard of: "I don't want to know her"

Share it:

The world of cinema is full of gossip, improbable relationships and it is not uncommon for VIPs to get married more than once, but among the most singular events of Hollywood celebrities there is the one that sees the protagonist Owen Wilson and daughter Lyla, just 2 years old, that the actor is careful not to meet and reveal to the public.

The girl was born in 2018 fromex-partner Varunie Vongsvirates, with whom Wilson had a 5 year long relationship. According to Daily Mail, the woman filed a request for authorship authorship in May 2018, a few days after Lyla was born. A DNA test confirmed Wilson's parenting and now the actor pays $ 25,000 monthly for the maintenance of his daughter, plus a one-time fee of $ 70,000 to cover the legal fees incurred by Vongsvirates. Wilson also agreed to add his daughter to his medical insurance Screen Actors Guild, reserved for actors only.

What makes the story curious is that Wilson he never ticked the box under the visitation right because, despite scientific evidence, it was not "sure to be the parent"In the face of the gesture, Vongsvirates asked for the exclusive custody of the child, but asked the ex-partner several times to meet little Lyla."It was never about money"the woman said by launching an appeal to Wilson through the media: "You should see your daughter, it's amazing and you're missing the moments that will never come back. It looks a lot like you".

In the 2019 interview, the now 37-year-old mother revealed: "Owen never met Lyla. Never. Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how (Owen) continues to get paternal roles, he's playing a father even in his new movie, but he never met his daughter"The actor has two other children: Robert Ford, 8 years old, and Finn, aged 5 and eight, report that Wilson has always been a loving father to his two older children, despite not having had a lasting relationship with their respective mothers." Jade Duell and Caroline Lindqvist.