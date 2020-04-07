"Owari da!" Jiren shows off her final blow in a magnificent $ 60 action figure

Share it:

Entertainment Earth, the famous USA collector's retailer, has recently offered an exclusive jointed action figure dedicated to Jiren, the strongest warrior of the Eleventh Universe in Dragon Ball Super. The product, now on sale for $ 60 plus shipping taxes, is available for purchase while supplies last.

At the bottom you can take a look at the model, faithful representation of the Jiren shown in the final clash with Goku Ultra Instinct. The torso appears deliberately damaged in order to replicate the damage suffered in the final battle against Goku, Freeza and C-17, and the product includes three interchangeable heads (serious look, open mouth and "grind your teeth") and three types of hands, including one depicting the final attack Power Impact.

The model, produced by Bandai Tamashii Nations, is part of the line SH Figurarts and is about 20 centimeters tall. The shipping fee for Italy is relatively high, but within a few months the action figure should be available on Amazon and Ebay. The release is scheduled for the month of November 2020.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment!