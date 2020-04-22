Oviedo plans to set up a drive-in theater near the stadium so that fans can watch the games

Share it:

With the likely return of football without fans in the stands, Real Oviedo is already thinking about how to keep its partners close and is studying options such as including a subscription in the subscription television package -only from his team- if the situation continues next year or, the most immediate, enable a drive-in theater in the field parking lot on game days.

The Carbayón team, which is reluctant to completely close the door to fans, has different ideas on the table, although all of them will be difficult to execute if they do not collaborate, due to the exceptional situation, the different organizations involved, especially those that have to do with television rights.

The Oviedo club, which has one more game from home than from visitors in the final leg of the League, is already studying the possibility of setting up a drive-in cinema in the Carlos Tartiere parking lot where members can go a few meters from the lawn in their vehicles and with all security measures, to encourage their own and even Make yourself heard also in green.

In addition, another of the measures that the entity studies is that of negotiating with television platforms the possibility of including in next year's subscription a package of matches only for his team, an initiative contingent on access to the field being restricted and the cost of which would be assumed by the blue entity.

Another idea, already executed three decades ago, is to design a commemorative garment with the names of all those subscribers who will have to follow their team in the distance if the League is resumed without an audience and the situation continues over time.

The blue team was already reluctant to play without fans when the possibility of playing behind closed doors was raised days before the Alarm State became official, a position that it maintained until then and that led it to be one of the first to request a stoppage. of the competition due to the advancement of the Coronavirus.

That same line holds now, looking for safe ways to share football with your partners, in a scenario of return to the competition in which, given the prevalence of the virus, the return will almost certainly be without fans in the stadiums.