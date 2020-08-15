Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August: 5 curiosities about the cult

Share it:

This evening on Rete 4 it airs Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August, cult of 1974 signed by Lina Wertmüller starring Giancarlo Giannini and Mariangela Melato who ironically tells the social cross-section of the 70s.

In the film, Raffaella (Melato), the wife of a wealthy Milanese industrialist, is enjoying her holidays aboard a luxury yacht that the couple rented with some friends. During the cruise in the Mediterranean, the woman does nothing but snub the crew by raising her social rank and humiliating her subordinates, including the Sicilian sailor Gennarino Carunchio (Giannini). When he is shipwrecked on a desert island in the company of the latter, however, their roles are destined to reverse.

For the occasion, we have collected all the interesting facts about the film for you:

In the October 1998 issue, also given its international success, Premiere magazine included the film in the list of "100 Movies That Shocked the World", or rather the "boldest films ever made", due to the strong language and the presence of many nude scenes

There has been talk for years about achieving a sequel, but this possibility was definitively discarded in 2013 following the death of Mariangela Melato. On the other hand, in 2002 Guy Ritchie (Snatch – Lo strappo) made the remake entitled Overwhelmed by fate starring Madonna and Adriano Giannini, son of Giancarlo.

At a certain point in the film, Raffaella recites some verses of the poet Sandro Penna: "Oh don't give yourself airs of superiority …".

To give the best of themselves, the two actors in the desert island scenes they really exchanged slaps and shoves, so much so that Mariangela Melato confirmed that she returned home with bruises and sprains after the shooting.

The film was shot in 25 different locations in Sardinia including Nuoro, Capo Comino, Cala Fuili, and Arbatax in Ogliastra. The same locations were also chosen for the Ritchie remake.

For more information, we leave you to a recent interview with Giancarlo Giannini in which he spoke of the honor of receiving a star on the Holywood Walk of Fame.