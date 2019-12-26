Overwatch: will Junker Queen be one of the next heroes?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The near future of Overwatch has not yet been outlined: Blizzard Entertainment is concentrating a large part of its resources on the development of the already announced second chapter, and for months we have not seen new heroes or unpublished maps.

No wonder, therefore, that fans are looking for clues everywhere. Jeff Kaplan may have served one on a silver platter during Yule Log, the Christmas streaming that saw him sitting in an armchair next to a fireplace for hours and hours … While he kept company with Overwatch fans, the director clearly mentioned Junker Queen, even going so far as to ask himself what his role could be: "I wonder if Junker Queen will ever become a hero. What could it be? Not a Support, it wouldn't make sense, right? Maybe a Tank? It could even be a striker."

Junker Queen rules Junkertown, the dusty, dirty and chaotic town of the Australian outback from which Junkrat, Roadhog and Wrecking Ball also come. She managed to take the lead thanks to her incredible feats of which she became the protagonist when she was still a fighter, and occasionally her voice is heard in the streets of the Junkertown Escort map. It has already been rumored several times of its possible arrival, but as you well know it has never materialized. Why was it mentioned by Kaplan? Is Blizzard really thinking of adding her to the roster?

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the Magic Winter 2019 event in Overwatch is underway, with many new cosmetic objects to unlock, including the inevitable skins.