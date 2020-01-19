Overwatch: the Lunar New Year 2020 begins, here are all the new skins

Share it:

As by tradition, also in 2020 the Lunar New Year is celebrated in Overwatch, an event that celebrates this time theYear of the Mouse with a long string of costumes, sprays, emotes and timed modes.

During the event you can not only go back to playing the classic Capture the Flag mode, but you can also try the brand new game mode entitled Blitz Capture the Flag. Unlike the classic version, in Blitz the two flags will be much closer and, in order to get the better of the opponents, the points to be scored will be six and not three.

Obviously during the event you can also unlock numerous exclusive costumes which will be added to those seen in past years. Here are all the news:

Moira – Masked Dancer (legendary costume)

Sombra – Millevolti (legendary costume, includes several masks to choose from)

Brigitte – Opera (legendary costume)

Lucio – Samul Nori (legendary costume)

Winston – Ancient Bronze (epic costume)

Doomfist – Monk (epic costume)

Wrecking Ball – Cutout on paper (epic costume)

As seen in the latest limited time events, the epic costumes of Winston, Doomfist is Wrecking Ball they can be unlocked simply by playing during the three weeks of the Lunar New Year 2020. As usual you will have to reach 9 wins in any mode to unlock the costume of the week, while at 3 wins and 6 wins you will get avatars and sprays associated with the skin respectively. The protagonist of the first week will be Doomfist, followed by the scientist gorilla and the tender Hammond.

We remind you that the patch that includes all new content is already available and that the event will end next February 5, 2020.