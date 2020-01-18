Overwatch presents all the news of its event The Year of the Rat

Share it:

With Overwatch 2 in development, Blizzard continues to work on new content for its shooter. As every year, the title celebrates the lunar new year with an event and a multitude of thematic cosmetic elements.

The event began on January 16 and will end on February 5. Meanwhile, all players will have access to new game modes such as CFT Blitz, the Capture the Flag version that includes certain modifications.

New aspects of characters such as Doomfist, Winston, Wrecking Ball and legendary skins for Brigitte, Sombra, Moira and Lucio. In addition, as in each event, Blizzard has created new player icons, outstanding moves, gestures and graffiti. To all this the cosmetics of past editions are added.

The history of Overwatch is one of the elements that will become vital in the sequel that Blizzard plans. The company's star shooter has prepared many surprises for the launch of Overwatch 2, such as new game modes and new heroes.