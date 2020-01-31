Overwatch League: the league officially cancels the first events in China

Share it:

The Overwatch League cancels the events planned in China due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The league has announced that all Chinese events in February and March have been canceled. "in order to protect health and safety"of the players and staff.

We speak, basically of five total weekends, in China. As we know it is the first year that the league presents the format "home & away".

The Shanghai live event, from February 15 to 16, was the first to be suspended, while the event at Hangzhou Spark's home, from February 29 to March 1, will be the second.

The cancellations concern 27 games in the first months of the championship of the third season of the Overwatch League. The Pacific East and Pacific West teams will face the most inconvenience during this period.

The Pacific West division, which includes Los Angeles Valiant, Los Angeles Gladiators, San Francisco Shock, Dallas Fuel and Vancouver Titans, was expected to spend several weeks on tour in China to play in the Pacific East division.

Many Overwatch League teams have recently moved their facilities or taken precautions to counter the rapid spread of the coronavirus. As we have already told you, the Guangzhou Charge has moved the whole structure in South Korea; the same goes for the Shanghai team. Given that the majority of the team is of South Korean nationality, visa issues did not pose any problems.

Different speech instead for the entirely Chinese teams. In the announcement, the Overwatch League said it will share more information on "when and where the games will take place"of recovery.

The third season will start anywayFebruary 8 with live events in Dallas and New York.