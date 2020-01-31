Overwatch League: the Chengdu Hunters will remain in China despite the coronavirus

Share it:

The Chinese Overwatch League team, Chengdu Hunters, has published an official statement on the coronavirus epidemic.

Despite growing concerns about the safety of its players, the team has decided to stay in China taking the necessary precautions.

This announcement comes just before the start of the third season of the Overwatch League, which will take place in Shanghai. In an official statement, the team thanked the fans for caring about the health of the players.

Once back from the holidays for the Chinese New Year, the boys will return to the team's training facility in Chengdu, a metropolis of Sichuan distant from the outbreak of the Wuhan epidemic.

"We will order our team members to scrupulously follow prevention procedures to keep themselves and the people around them healthy.", reads the statement. Each staff member who arrives at the facility will have to check their body temperature and their general state of health.

Masks and disinfection tools will also be provided to the staff to guarantee the highest level of hygiene and sanitation. Some fans are not at all convinced of the decision, especially after i Guangzhou Charge he Shanghai Dragons have taken different directions.

These teams have moved their players in South Korea. Since the Chengdu Hunter players are all Chinese, there have been some assumptions about possible visa and residence problems.

It is also unclear how restrictions on travel outside China during the crisis could affect Chengdu Hunter's ability to compete in other league events in the future.