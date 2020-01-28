Overwatch League: for Dafran are "dark times" for the Blizzard championship

Share it:

Just two weeks before the start of the third season of the Overwatch LeagueActivision Blizzard has launched a bomb: the broadcasts of the league will move to YouTube together with the other export activities of the US giant.

Not everyone welcomed the change: the former pro Daniel "Dafran"Francesca expressed her preplexities during one of her streams.

Dafran has admitted that there may be a possibility that the Overwatch League (previously Twitch exclusive, remember) may extend his exposure to a wider audience thanks to YouTube, but the streamer remains skeptical.

"We may be surprised”Said the streamer. "There are many limitations on Youtube … There is also a great possibility that the Overwatch League is going to die completely. Yes, the Overwatch League could die completely … And when I say die, I mean a maximum of 50,000 spectators.""It's a scary moment for the Overwatch League"continued the streamer.

The championship has a lot to prove this year, and the move to YouTube could help tip the scales in a positive or negative sense. The league, which kicks off in February, will also be able to count on other innovations: it will include for the first time the home & away format and the almost total reshuffle of the caster team: Christopher "MonteCristo" Mykles, Chris Puckett and Malik Forté, in fact, they left a few days ago in a not exactly serene way.