Overwatch League: Coronavirus alert, the matches will be held in South Korea

Last week Blizzard canceled some Overwatch League events in China, due to the Coronavirus alarm, announcing a recovery of these stages. Detailed information about it arrives regarding the matches of the weeks 6 and 7 of the current season.

The new schedule has not yet been released however it has been confirmed that the matches originally organized in China instead they will be moved to Seoul, in South Korea. No changes, however, regarding the American stops in Florida, Atlanta and Washington, which will take place regularly as previously announced.

There third season of the Overwatch League will also have to do without the Chengdu Hunters team, the team has decided to stay in China and not to leave the country despite all the members are in perfect health, the fear Coronavirus has however forced the company to implement preventive measures regarding foreign travel.

Other events have also recently fallen victim to the Coronavirus alert, including the Taipei Game Show and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​both scheduled for February but canceled by their respective organizations due to the difficulty in establishing valid security protocols for participants.