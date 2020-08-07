Overwatch: D.Va in a faithful cosplay of the Japanese Misakicos

Share it:

Overwatch has been one of the most popular games of the past few years. Blizzard's shooter has involved millions of players in game sessions and presented the world with a completely new IP that will now be renewed in Overwatch 2. Among the characters that have struck are Tracer, Hanzo, Genji and the young ex videogamer D.Va.

Driving her pink mech that helps her tank, D.Va has built a good niche of fans which led her to be one of the most represented characters by fans. In addition to the unpublished illustrations, D.Va has obtained several cosplay in her favor. The Korean girl was played by the Japanese Misakicos in a cosplay that you can see below.

Outside the mech, D.Va wears a blue and white with some pink details and inserts and is always accompanied by her gun in a hot pink. Misaki seems to have guessed all the details of D.Va in cosplay proposed, from headphones on top to make-up, passing through the outfit that makes it recognizable at first sight. What do you think of this Overwatch themed cosplay?

Waiting for more information on the release date of the next game, D.Va should be among the heroes present. But there are also rumors of Junker Queen's arrival in Overwatch 2.