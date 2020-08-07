Entertainment

Overwatch: D.Va in a faithful cosplay of the Japanese Misakicos

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Overwatch has been one of the most popular games of the past few years. Blizzard's shooter has involved millions of players in game sessions and presented the world with a completely new IP that will now be renewed in Overwatch 2. Among the characters that have struck are Tracer, Hanzo, Genji and the young ex videogamer D.Va.

Driving her pink mech that helps her tank, D.Va has built a good niche of fans which led her to be one of the most represented characters by fans. In addition to the unpublished illustrations, D.Va has obtained several cosplay in her favor. The Korean girl was played by the Japanese Misakicos in a cosplay that you can see below.

Outside the mech, D.Va wears a blue and white with some pink details and inserts and is always accompanied by her gun in a hot pink. Misaki seems to have guessed all the details of D.Va in cosplay proposed, from headphones on top to make-up, passing through the outfit that makes it recognizable at first sight. What do you think of this Overwatch themed cosplay?

Waiting for more information on the release date of the next game, D.Va should be among the heroes present. But there are also rumors of Junker Queen's arrival in Overwatch 2.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

