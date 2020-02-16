Overwatch and COD League: is the exclusive deal between Activision and YouTube worth $ 160 million?

Share it:

The agreement between Activision and YouTube is still being talked about, which provides for the exclusive transmission on the Mountain View platform of all the company's eSport events, including Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Hearthstone Grandmasters.

Many have been surprised by the abandonment of Twitch, one of the reference platforms for streaming gaming, and today new details have emerged in this regard. According to reports from The Esports Observer, which claims to be in contact with some well-informed people, the agreement between Activision Blizzard and YouTube would run for three years and it would be worth it 160 million dollars. The exact value attributed to each intellectual property does not seem to be known, but the sources attribute most of the money to the Overwatch League and a smaller, but equally significant amount, to the Call of Duty League. Hearthstone would instead have been included in the deal for free, since his eSport scene would not be considered first-rate.

The agreement would also include a series of incentives based on the success of the events, views and sales. It would be these incentives that made Activision Blizzard's top managers well inclined to enter into an agreement with YouTube. Reached by the editorial team of The Esports Insider, the company however declined to comment on these rumors.