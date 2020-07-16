Technology

Overwatch: a free legendary skin with Sigma Master challenges

July 16, 2020
Blizzard continues to offer players of Overwatch a series of timed mini-events entirely dedicated to one hero and this time it's up to the mysterious Sigma with his Master challenges.

From today, 14 July 2020, to the next 27 July you can complete a series of simple objectives within the game and on Twitch to add quite a few items to your inventory. Among all these cosmetic elements, the legendary Sigma model in the Maestro version stands out, which will remain an exclusive of this event.

Here are all the objects related to Sigma that can be unlocked in the next few days:

  • Win 3 games: Master Icon
  • Win 6 games: Legendary Sigma Master Emote
  • Win 9 games: Legendary Sigma Master model

These are instead i Twitch Drops, which you can unlock instead by watching the channels of the streaming platform with the rewards enabled (as long as you have successfully connected your Activision Blizzard account):

  • Watch for 2 hours: Sigma Master Spray
  • Watch for 4 hours: Moira Violin Spray and Symmetra Sitar
  • Watch for 6 hours: Spray Bossa Nova from Lúcio, Guzheng from Mei and Djembe from Orisa

Before leaving you with the video showing the legendary emote of the event in action, we remind you that The Hero of Numbani, Overwatch's first official novel, is coming.

