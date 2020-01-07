Overwatch 2: the release period transpires from the social networks of PlayStation Brazil

Share it:

The information contained in a message shared by the social channels of PlayStation Brazil help to trigger a new series of rumors about the Overwatch 2 exit window.

In launching an interview with Blizzard Entertainment members, the editors of the official PlayStation Brazil Twitter profile said they were certain that Overwatch 2 will be released in 2020. Yet, from the last BlizzCon at the end of 2019 to today, Blizzard's top management have never made it secret that they are still in the midst of the development of the project and that, consequently, they would not have been able to fix its marketing period still for several months.

The only indication officially given to us by Irvine's house was the one in which Jeff Kaplan, Game Director of the first and second chapters of this iconic hero shooter, said Overwatch 2 will not be released before BlizzCon 2020, scheduled for November this year.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation Brazil tweet was deleted, but not before being taken up by the always attentive community of Reddit with images that testify everything. Waiting to receive an official confirmation or denial from the interested parties, we refer you to our test of Overwatch 2 from the BlizzCon 2019.