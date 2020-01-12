Overwatch 2: Jeff Kaplan of Blizzard discusses the importance of PvE challenges

Share it:

Intercepted by GamesRadar, the vice president of Blizzard Entertainment Jeff Kaplan confirms that the development of Overwatch 2 continues at full speed and, taking advantage of the opportunity, focuses on the aspects related to the challenges that we will face in the PvE modes of this highly anticipated hero shooter.

Parallel to the PvP experience shared with the original Overwatch, the next episode of the multiplayer shooter series will boast a PvE component. extremely well cared for, or at least that's Kaplan's promise to all fans by explaining them that "we are introducing a complete PvE that will include a narrative experience with story missions that will push the Overwatch story forward like never before".

Always from Blizzard executive confirmation arrives that the Californian software house is "working on a highly replayable cooperative function that we call Hero Missions. This mode will be supported by a progression system that will allow each hero to level up and acquire new powers".

At this point we just have to wait for theannouncement of the official launch date of this sci-fi blockbuster: despite the latest PlayStation Brazil leak, Blizzard has invited fans to expect an Overwatch 2 release not earlier than the BlizzCon 2020, scheduled for November.