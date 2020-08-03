Overwatch 2: Blizzard promises huge PvE maps and deep missions

Share it:

In the latest development diary published on the pages of their official blog, the Blizzard authors discussed the news that will accompany the Overwatch 2 project, focusing in particular on the size of the PvE settings and the quality of the content offered by the missions.

In the passage dedicated to sequel to Overwatch, Blizzard points out that "Overwatch 2 PvE maps are larger and more complex than Overwatch's larger ones like Retribution and Storm Rising. This not only means more distance to travel and a wider extension of battles, but also longer missions that will involve different types of enemies to create more elaborate confrontations ".

Always on the playful experience to be lived in Overwatch 2 PvE arenas, the developers of the blockbuster shooter specify how "the addition of different types of enemies involves a more complex interaction between their abilities and those of the Heroes. All this also applies to the differences between the types of enemies to face, for example in the balance and in the variety of tactics to be implemented against short or long range units that coordinate in their attacks ".

In the intentions of Blizzard Entertainment there is therefore to significantly extend the perimeter of the contents offered by theOverwatch PvE experience 2, thus guaranteeing fans the possibility of accessing activities very different from the canonical ones that involve team multiplayer matches.

Looking forward to knowing the Overwatch 2 release period on PC and console, we refer you to our deepening on the gameplay of Overwatch 2, the sequel to the Blizzard hero shooter.