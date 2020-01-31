Entertainment

Overlord: All Albedo's devotion to Ainz Ooal Gown in this cosplay

January 31, 2020
Overlord is one of those series that rides the wave of success of stories in which reality ends up trapped in MMORPG games. We have seen how in recent years, since the explosion of Sword Art Online onwards, souls of this type have ramped up. Yet Overlord has managed to enter a crowded but completely original market.

In fact the protagonist is not the classic nice guy on duty, but a skeletal monster who, placed at the head of an army of monsters and undead, has such unlimited power that he can subdue the whole world with his own strength. Ended up in a medieval world that he will soon discover to differ a little from when he was a simple player on the other side of the screen, he has to decide how to move and understand what happened.

Currently Overlord it has had three seasons and over time we have learned about and become attached to many of the characters. Among these there is certainly the particular Albedo. The strongest of the servants of Ainz Ooal Gown, second only to its master.

This is a character so attractive, especially for how it was made both physically and temperamentally, to amaze and capture most of the fans. Not for nothing is it often subject to cosplay, like what we want to show you today. Realized by misasamacosplay, on Instagram, as you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, he reproduced the subject of Ainz in all its splendor, above all managing to communicate, thanks to the pose, the reverence that the character feels for his skeletal master.

What do you think of cosplay? Do you like it or not?

Will Overlord see the arrival of a fourth season?

