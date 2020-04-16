         'Overlook': J.J. Abrams to Produce HBO Max Series Inspired by Stephen King's 'The Shining'

Share it:

Home Box Office has decided to bet heavily on its platform HBO Max and he has punched the table in the fierce streaming war that we are experiencing with him agreement signed with the producer of J.J. Abrams Bad Robot. A bombshell that, to begin with, brings under the arm the long-awaited landing of the 'League of Dark Justice' on the big screen.

But the DC comic adaptation will not be the only production to emerge from this business relationship that will drive the fandom crazy, because HBO Max will also be the home of 'Overlook', a series inspired by Stephen King's 'The Shining' Warner Bros. Television will produce under the creative wing of Abrams and his team.

'Overlook' is described as a horror thriller that explores the untold stories of the Hotel Overlook, in which the main events of the original novel by the master of literary terror take place. The project will also feature the same team that worked on Hulu's 'Castle Rock' series.

Kevin Reilly, head of content for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV has spoken enthusiastically about the fruits of his business with Bad Robot and Warner.

"What an amazing way to start our partnership with Bad Robot's wildly imaginative team with JJ. And Katie. What could be better than a brainchild of JJ and then Warner Bros. to let them lose themselves in iconic intellectual properties of Stephen King and the DC Universe to produce more must-have programming on HBO Max? "

At the moment no further details on 'Overlook', but it is, from now on, one of the most anticipated series on the television scene.

