Overhaul from My Hero Academia shows itself in flesh and blood thanks to a female cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since its very first release, My Hero Academia he has been able to capture the hearts and minds of countless fans who are still very interested in discovering how the story of the work will continue, an unexpected success that has finally led to the realization of an anime adaptation, which is also widely appreciated.

After a long wait, My Hero Academia Season 4 has indeed become reality each episode has been able to bring along an infinite wave of comments and considerations who quickly invaded social networks. Among eventful events and very charismatic characters, it is no wonder the success achieved by this last season currently underway, and many fans have repeatedly wanted to pay homage to everything in their own way.

Among the many characters who came to show themselves during the episodes, Villain Overhaul stands out in particular, a fearsome opponent who has been able to give our aspiring heroes a lot of trouble. Well, through Reddit, a cosplayer wanted to share her My Hero Academia and themed cosplay dedicated precisely to our dangerous Overhaul, which was proposed to us in female sauce. As can be seen from the image at the bottom of the news, the work presents all the details of the case, with particular attention to clothes and, of course, the peculiar mask worn by the villain, with a very appreciable final result that has been able to obtain countless praise from part of the fans.

Before saying goodbye, we finally remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read our review of the 17th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.