Overcooked! All You Can Eat surprise unveiled for PS5 and Xbox Series X

During the Summer Game Fest Showcase, Team17's top management announced the development of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a nextgen collection for PS5 and Xbox Series X that will include all the contents offered by the two chapters of the Overcooked series with a renewed graphic design and several additions to the gameplay.

The project is entrusted to the loving care of Ghost Town Games, the software house that created the two original titles. The arrival on next generation systems will allow all fans to try their hand at the challenges offered by 200 levels, to which are added others seven settings is three unpublished chefs.

In their new form, the first two Overcooked will boast 4K resolution and a framerate anchored on 60fps, in addition to new trophies and unlockable achievements, the cross-platform multiplayer, the Assisted mode and of accessibility options.

The "coming soon" ending the Overcooked announcement video! All You Can Eat suggests the arrival of the remaster of this sparkling series coinciding with the release of the nextgen consoles of Sony and Microsoft, expected by the end of 2020 both for PlayStation 5 that for Xbox Series X. In the meantime, we invite you to retrace Team17's culinary epic with the Overcooked review! curated by Andrea Dresseno and the review of Overcooked! 2 signed by Francesco Fossetti.