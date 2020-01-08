Over three million likes for the PS5 logo on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The communication strategy of Sony seems to have proved to be as simple as it is effective. As we told you yesterday, Sony presented the PS5 logo at CES 2020, during its conference, without revealing other details on the console or on the launch.

In fact, someone expected Sony to start 2020 with a bang showing the design of the console itself, while many have accused the company of lack of imagination since the logo really seems to be practically identical to that of PlayStation 4, but the truth is that this continuity generated the response that the Japanese giant expected.

To understand it, just look at the post of Instagram which unveiled the PS5 logo: the moment we write it has come to almost three and a half million likes, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of comments that continue to arrive today, for a total (at the time of writing) of over 97,000 comments. Hideo Kojima also shared the new PS5 logo on its social networks, helping to further increase its diffusion. in the meantime Jim Ryan confirmed that PlayStation 5 will be released in late 2020, and that Sony still has many cards to reveal regarding the highly anticipated new console.

And what do you think? You like the logo of the new console Sony?