Over 5 billion PlayStation games have been sold since 1994

At CES in Las Vegas Sony has revealed that it has distributed 106 million PS4 consoles and 1.15 billion games, based on this data, the GT Planet team investigated to find out how many games for all PlayStation consoles have actually been sold since 1994.

The total number reaches the figure "monstre" of 5.02 billion games. The console with the highest number of games sold is PlayStation 2 with 1.54 billion units, a figure that according to many could be surpassed by PlayStation 4, which we remember can count on 1.15 billion of video games sold.

PlayStation 3 has reached 999 million games, followed by PlayStation 1 with 962 million and PSP with 330 million. There are no precise data regarding PlayStation Vita but some estimates speak of numbers between 40 and 60 million.

As already mentioned, these are absolutely important numbers that testify to the enormous diffusion of Sony platforms, with a maximum peak occurred in the PlayStation 2 era (real costume phenomenon, as you will remember) and a subsequent triumph with PS4 after the PlayStation 3 era, a console that has suffered strong competition from Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii.