OV7 would have looked for OCESA behind Ari Borovoy (VIDEO)

After the scandal last week where OV7 assured that they would no longer be in the presentations of the 90’s Pop Tour, a new rumor suggests that the band members were looking for the company Ocesa to organize the 30th Anniversary tour. And they did it behind the back of Ari Borovoy.

According to the show host Angélica Palacios, this new rumor suggests that, in addition to the late payment Julissa confirmed on Tuesday, Borovoy would have discovered that the group was looking for another company. And so he would have "run."

He supposedly realized that the other OV7, except Ari, were seeing that another company, Ocesa, could put together the 30-year tour, ”Palacios said.

However, in his channel Youtube, the communicator clarified that it is only a rumor. And none of the members of the group has said anything about it.

Video posted on YouTube by Multimedia 7 in December 2019

