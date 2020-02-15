Outriders: Video Preview of the cooperative shooter of People Can Fly

Share it:

We had the opportunity to preview the gameplay of Outriders, the new third person shooter with a strong cooperative component by the authors of Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment whose goal is to challenge continuous support titles such as Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and Destiny 2.

In fact, the title in question mixes the typical mechanics of a third-person shooter with those of a role-playing game, since the protagonists will not only be able to use firearms but will also have special powers and abilities. The development team has also promised numerous special weapons and armor that we will be able to see very well on our character, whose appearance will become increasingly frightening as it levels up. If you want to find out all the details about the game and the events that will be the background of the co-op adventure, you cannot miss our Video Preview.

Before leaving you with the video, we remind you that the game will make its debut later this year on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Did you know that no Painkiller and Bulletstorm team member is working on Outriders?